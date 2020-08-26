NOCO’s 2A 12V battery charger/maintainer hits Amazon low at $33.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the NOCO GENIUS2D 2A 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $33.66 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $50 list price, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low. If you have a vehicle that’s rarely driven, keeping a battery maintainer on it is crucial to ensure it starts up when you’re ready to hit the road. With 2A of power, this battery charger/maintainer is great for keeping your vehicle topped off, or getting it ready to go, at a moment’s notice. This model features a “direct-mount” design that lets you keep the charger in your engine bay and always hooked up, needing only an extension cord when you arrive home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up the NOCO 15A AC power inlet with a 16-inch integrated extension cord. This mounts to the side of your vehicle and gives you the male end of an extension cord for you to plug into, while inside the NOCO GENIUS2D stays connected to the opposite end. At $18.50 Prime shipped, it’s a great option if you have a trail toy that needs to stay charged.

Save some cash when opting for the AmazonBasics 12V 800mA Battery Charger at $20 Prime shipped. Amazon’s model doesn’t offer a direct-mount option, though it can be attached to a nearby wall so it’s always at the ready. The other downside to going with Amazon’s version is that it’s 800mAh, instead of 2A like today’s lead deal.

NOCO GENIUS2D Battery Charger features:

Meet the GENIUS2D – The all-new direct-mount onboard battery charger for an under-the-hood battery charging system and year-round battery maintenance.

Direct-Mount – Securely mounts nearby the battery with its rugged snap-fit mounting bracket and effortlessly installs into most materials with truss-head self-tapping screws.

Enjoy precision charging – An integrated thermal sensor detects the ambient temperature and alters the charge to eliminate over-charging in hot climates and under-charging in cold climates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!