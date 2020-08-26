ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set drops to $22 at Amazon (Reg. $37)

- Aug. 26th 2020 2:28 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Magnetic Precision Screwdriver Set for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code HA21KYYLCJ at checkout. Down from $37, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While it can sometimes be cumbersome to keep small tools like this organized, ORIA includes a unique bag that has pockets specifically built for each individual item. This makes sure you always know where things are located and can begin repair at a moment’s notice. Inside, you’ll find a slew of individual screwdriver bits, spudgers, tweezers, and more, giving you everything needed to repair most electronics. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you already own a precision screwdriver set, the iFixit Anti-static Project Tray is a must-have. Amazon has it for just $7 Prime shipped, which makes it budget-friendly enough to pick up with some of your savings from today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re just starting out, this 6-piece precision screwdriver set is a great way to begin repairing stuff on a tighter budget. It’s available for just $5 Prime shipped and gives you the necessities to begin your repair career.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

  • Durable Portable Nylon Bag : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry. The tools in the bag made of durable nylon will be carried home and out for various uses easily.
  • Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc.
  • High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals ORIA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide