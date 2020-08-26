ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set drops to $22 at Amazon (Reg. $37)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Magnetic Precision Screwdriver Set for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code HA21KYYLCJ at checkout. Down from $37, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While it can sometimes be cumbersome to keep small tools like this organized, ORIA includes a unique bag that has pockets specifically built for each individual item. This makes sure you always know where things are located and can begin repair at a moment’s notice. Inside, you’ll find a slew of individual screwdriver bits, spudgers, tweezers, and more, giving you everything needed to repair most electronics. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you already own a precision screwdriver set, the iFixit Anti-static Project Tray is a must-have. Amazon has it for just $7 Prime shipped, which makes it budget-friendly enough to pick up with some of your savings from today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re just starting out, this 6-piece precision screwdriver set is a great way to begin repairing stuff on a tighter budget. It’s available for just $5 Prime shipped and gives you the necessities to begin your repair career.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Durable Portable Nylon Bag : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry. The tools in the bag made of durable nylon will be carried home and out for various uses easily.

Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc.

High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.

