TP-Link’s Tri-Band 802.11ac Gaming Router hits $233 (Save 22%), more from $55

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link AC5400 Tri-Band 802.11ac Gaming Wi-Fi Router for $232.94 shipped. Down from its usual $300 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, matches the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve tracked since March. TP-Link’s Archer router enters with a focus on gaming thanks to a special mode that prioritizes your console or PC’s connection while enjoying online titles. Other notable features here include up to 5.4GB/s network speeds, link aggregation, and tri-band connectivity. There’s also eight Gigabit Ethernet ports and the built-in RangeBoost technology is said to provide a more reliable connection throughout your entire home. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $55.

Over at Woot, you’ll be able to score some certified refurbished mesh Wi-Fi systems from Linksys starting at $55 for a single dual-band node. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, but a $6 fee applies otherwise. A more compelling offer falls to the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Router 2-Pack at $169.99, down from the original $300 price tag. Notable features here include up to 4,000-square feet of coverage, 4.4Gb/s throughout, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 110 customers and everything includes a 90-day Linksys warranty, as well. Shop the entire selection right here.

TP-Link Gaming Router features:

A leading-edge 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors and 1 GB RAM work tirelessly at the heart of your network command center while the dynamic optimization engine runs relentlessly to eradicate latency. Incredible AC5400 Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO and Airtime Fairness serves every connection with speed and precision to maximize throughput and response rates.

