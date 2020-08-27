adidas takes 30% off all loungewear including joggers, slides, more from $11

- Aug. 27th 2020 8:48 am ET

0

adidas is offering 30% off all loungewear with promo code COMFORT at checkout. Inside this sale score items including popular joggers, t-shirts, fleece items, slides, and more from $11. Creative Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 3-Stripes Tricot Pants that are currently marked down to $22 and originally was priced at $40. These pants are perfect for working out, post training sessions, or during casual outings. They feature a trendy retro vibe with three stripes down the sides and a cinched hem for a comfortable fit. Also, be sure to pair these pants with the Adilette Cloudfoam Slides for a fashionable look and they’re marked down to $16 from the regular $25. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Lululemon’s August Markdowns.

