Picking up this $66.50 cabinet will help keep your garage neat and tidy

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood SystemBuild Boss Wall Cabinet for $66.34 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal saves you over 50% and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’re looking for a way to organize the garage, these cabinets will get the job done well. Offering two doors that hide one fixed and one adjustable shelf, you’ll be able to customize the inside to fit whatever you need. A key and lock is included to keep access limited to only those who should be inside the cabinet. Each shelf has a maximum weight capacity of 25-pounds, making it great for holding paints, stains, glues, and much more in your woodshop. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking for shelves to add to your garage? Well, this 4-tier AmazonBasics Shelving Unit is a great option. It comes with wheels that you can install should you need, but that’s entirely up to you to install. Each shelf can hold 350-pounds, for a combined total of 1,400-pounds of weight being upheld by these shelves. At $55 shipped, it’s a no-brainer garage upgrade that will help you stay organized.

However, if it’s the workbench you need to tidy up, grabbing the Stanley Toolbox will help keep things neatly organized. It’s just $21 Prime shipped and offers the ability to clean up your tools, while also providing a clean way to transport them around the garage in one container.

Ameriwood SystemBuild Boss Wall Cabinet features:

Store your tools, sporting equipment or cleaning supplies out of the way and in the SystemBuild Boss Wall Cabinet

Two doors conceal 1 fixed and 1 adjustable shelf

Euro hinges allow for your cabinet doors to open wide

Metal lock on right door keeps your items safe and secure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!