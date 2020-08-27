Canon’s latest refurb sale discounts DSLRs, lenses, more by up to 30%

Canon has kicked off a new refurbished sale today, discounting various DSLR, lenses, and accessories. Free shipping is available on most orders but does vary by product category. Headlining is the EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit at $520. As a comparison, it originally sold for $749 and is currently down to around $650 at Amazon in new condition. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Notable features here include a 24.1MP sensor and support for 4K video. There’s also an impressive autofocus system “that helps you get the photo you want right as the moment happens.” At today’s price, it’s a great mid-range DSLR if you’re looking to get started with a standalone camera. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Rebel EOS T7 with the 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses at $400. It typically goes for around $500. We’ve seen it fall below this price just once before. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s deals in Canon’s refurbished sale. This is a great chance to pick up some new camera equipment at a steep discount. You might also consider leveraging some of your savings today’s a new camera bag, like this affordable option. You’ll have plenty of room to store accessories, lenses, and more.

Canon Rebel SL3 features:

The EOS Rebel SL3 is the lightest and smallest Canon EOS DSLR camera to date. Its compact construction is accompanied by excellent usability, including a rounded grip that can sit comfortably in your hand. Conveniently sized for everyday use, the EOS Rebel SL3 means less missed opportunities and more memories preserved.

