ChromaCast and Fender collapsible guitar stands from $7.50 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is now offering the ChromaCast Folding A-Frame Guitar Stand for $7.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $18 at Walmart, it can go for as much as $12 on Amazon with today’s offer matching the lowest we have tracked in years. Compatible with both electric and acoustic guitars, this model features a metal construction with rubber feet for stability and a stepped yoke with soft foam arms. Featuring a secure locking hinge, this model can also fold-up flat for easy transportation or storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

Well, at just over $7 Prime shipped with thousands of 4+ star ratings, it would be hard to recommend anything else even if we could find one for less. Even the most simple AmazonBasics Folding A-Frame Guitar Stand sells for $16 right now. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an extremely budget-friendly way to show off your beast, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this.

We did also spot the Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand at Amazon for $33.06 shipped at Amazon, down from the usual $40. While we have seen 2-packs offer even better value in the past, this is the lowest price we can find and matching the Amazon low since Black Friday 2019. This one offers up much of the same, but with even more support for the neck of your precious instruments. You’re clearly paying the Fender tax here, but it is a more robust option that will also collapse when on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Here are some ongoing guitar deals to check out while you’re at it:

More on the ChromaCast Folding A-Frame Guitar Stand:

ChromaCast a-frame universal guitar stands fold for easy storage and travel. They feature lightweight, durable, metal construction, rubber feet, soft foam stepped yoke, rubber back rest and a secure lock system. These foldable stands are easy to transport or store and take up almost no room. That leaves more room for gear! The rubber back rest will prevent your guitar from sliding around while mounted on the ChromaCast folding guitar stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

