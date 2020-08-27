CORSAIR’s iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 3-fan kit upgrades your rig at $60 (25% off)

Newegg is offering the Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 3-fan Kit for $59.99 shipped with the code EMCDPFN23 at checkout. Down from its $80 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal saves you 25% and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before back in November 2019. If you’re wanting to add a bit of extra flair to your gaming desktop, RGB is a great way to do that. These fans offer addressable RGB lighting with a 120mm sizing. This delivers plenty of cooling power as well as the ability to fully customize how it looks. Just keep in mind that you’ll need SATA and USB connections inside of your rig for these to function. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditching CORSAIR’s namesake and the USB controlling of today’s lead deal, you can pick up this 5-pack of RGB 120mm fans. It’s available for $40 shipped on Amazon, delivering plenty of airflow and RGB lighting to your desktop rig. An IR remote is included here allowing you to change things up with these fans, given that they ditch USB control.

However, grabbing this 3-pack of 120mm non-RGB fans saves you even more. It’s available on Amazon for just $13 Prime shipped, offering upgraded airflow for your rig without adding a bunch of flashy lights. This can be good if you have fans that aren’t seen or just need some additional airflow in a case.

CORSAIR iCUE SP120 RGB Pro Fan features:

Eight individually addressable RGB LEDs line Each fan hub, creating mesmerizing RGB lighting.

Use the included compact lighting Node Core to easily control RGB lighting via Corsair iCUE software, cutting down cable clutter with simple USB 2.0 and SATA connections.

Create dazzling lighting patterns and effects with powerful Corsair iCUE software, bringing your system to life with dynamic RGB lighting synchronized across all your iCUE compatible products.

