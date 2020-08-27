Craftsman Bypass Lopper and Hedge Shears are 30% off, now priced from $20

Amazon is offering the Craftsman 24-inch Bypass Lopper for $22.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you have a tree that could use some trimming, this tool is an excellent way to get the job done. I’ve had something similar for years now and it’s nothing short of impressive to see it cleanly cut a branch off with a minimal amount of effort. Wielding this tool allows you to cut branches up to 1.25-inches in diameter. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Craftsman tool discount.

We’ve also found the Craftsman 8-inch Wavy Blade Hedge Shears for $19.98 Prime shipped at Amazon. Like the deal above, this offer shaves 30% off and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether you have hedgerows, shrubs or bushes, these shears are ready to tame and reshape them. Craftsman touts that this tool has “durable non-stick blade coating” that helps deliver “clean, easy cuts.” Its lightweight handles measure 10.25-inches, ensuring you’ll have plenty of room to hang on and get a proper grip. Ratings are still rolling in, but Craftsman is reputable.

For smaller trimmings, a Kershaw Natrix or Husker Knife could do the trick. We just discovered notable discounts that drop these as low as $26. With typical pricing on these going as high as $60, these deals are worth a peek.

Craftsman 24-inch Bypass Lopper features:

  • Ideal for cutting and trimming branches on trees, shrubs and flowering bushes; Great for shaping trees, bushes and other live growth
  • Durable non-stick, forged carbon steel blades for clean and precise cuts
  • Strong steel handles with soft touch grips for comfort and control
  • 1 1/4 in. Diameter cutting capacity for a variety of branches
  • Approximately 4.3 in. blade length; 19.7 in. handle length

