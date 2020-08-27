Kershaw Natrix and Husker Knives fall as low as $26 (Reg. up to $60)

- Aug. 27th 2020 11:50 am ET

From $26
Amazon is offering the Kershaw Natrix Knife for $39.06 shipped. That’s up to $21 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This Kershaw knife features a drop point blade that’s said to offer “solid performance.” The blade measures 2.75-inches in length and is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. A black finish helps the blade blend well with its standout red handle. Its KVT ball-bearing opening makes this knife easy to unfold with one hand. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find another Kershaw knife on sale.

We also spotted the Kershaw Husker Folding Pocket Knife for $26.25 shipped at Amazon. That’s $14 off the retail pricing there and is the lowest offer we have tracked. This sleek offering boasts a style that’s consistent throughout and made up of solid steel. A reversible clip makes it a cinch to attach to your pocket. It measures 6.9-inches when open, 3.8-inches when folded, and weighs in at 3.3-ounces. Ratings are still rolling in on this specific offering, but Kershaw is reputable.

If neither of the options above seem like a proper fit, be sure to have a look at Kershaw’s discounted Framelock-Assisted Pocket Knife. We spotted it yesterday and it’s still marked down to $32. This works out to roughly 50% in savings, making it a notable deal worth looking at.

Kershaw Natrix Knife features:

Like other Natrixes, this one features a drop point blade that offers solid performance. The 2.75″ drop point blade is made from 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The black finish on the blade goes perfectly with the striking red G10 handles. The contrast between the black and red makes for a stylish and unique look.

