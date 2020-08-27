Home Depot 1-day sale offers up to 50% off DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off tools and accessories from DEWALT, RYOBI, and others. Free shipping is available on just about everything or your can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is the DEWALT 20V 2-tool Combo Kit and Blower for $379. As a comparison, there is over $500 worth of individual value here but we typically see this bundle sell at around $450. You’ll receive an impact driver, hammer drill, and leaf blower with this kit. There’s also two batteries and a wall charger included as well alongside a carrying case to keep everything organized. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

For a more affordable option, consider this RIDGID 2-tool bundle that’s on sale today from $279. This one typically goes for $350 and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive an impact driver and hammer drill with purchase here along with two batteries, the wall charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and others. Some listings are already beginning to sell out, so act quickly if any deal, in particular, catches your eye.

DEWALT 3-tool Combo Kit features:

DCK233P2 includes 2 tools in the XR Brushless line. The included DCF887D2 20-Volt MAX XR Brushless 1/4 in. 3-Speed Impact Driver is compact for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity. 3 LED lights make it ideal for working in the dark.

