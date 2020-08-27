Add ample connectivity to your Mac with this $100 USB-C dock

- Aug. 27th 2020 9:37 am ET

SunMus (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the EUASOO USB-C Docking Station for $99.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a new all-time low and the first discount we’ve tracked since this dock was announced earlier this summer. If you’re using one of the latest MacBooks from Apple, having a docking station like this can be particularly helpful. You’ll find multiple USB-A and C ports here, along with HDMI out, VGA, and Gigabit Ethernet. One feature of note is the forward-facing ports, which make it easy to connect via USB-C or A, along with a headphone jack. It can also support up to three displays with a Mac or four if you’re rocking a PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save quite a bit and go with Anker’s streamlined USB-C hub for a fraction of the cost. You’ll still get a few USB-A ports, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet, but can really cutdown on the overall bulk, making it ideal for frequent travelers. It’s small enough to toss in your bag and easily tote around to class, work, or wherever adventures take you.

For more USB-C and Thunderbolt options, considering checking out Anker’s new docks. We loved them in our Tested review, which you can check out here, lauding its ample connectivity, small footprint, and more.

EUASOO Docking Station features:

Compatibility: Plug and play, no driver required. The EUASOO docking station is compatible with the latest laptops and smart devices with Type C port. To use this product, please make sure your host with USB C port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode (USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C). The docking station is not compatible with USB-A to USB-C adapters.

