Get jacked with 6-lbs. of ON’s Serious Mass protein powder for $19 (Reg. $30+)

- Aug. 27th 2020 11:12 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 6-pound container of Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer Protein Powder (chocolate) for $18.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and then cancel it afterwards if you won’t want regular deliveries. Usually in the $30 range, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. If you’re looking to pack on muscles and weight, ON’s Serious Mass protein is a great option. Along with Vitamin C, D, and E as well as Zinc, each serving contains a massive 50-grams of protein and over 250-grams of carbohydrates. It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 19,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Adding some Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder to your daily smoothies is another way to support increased muscle growth and recovery. You can score a 60-serving container with your savings today at under $10 Prime shipped. It also carries a stellar 4+ star rating from over 16,000 customers.

But if you’re looking to stay lean, you’ll want to avoid the high-calorie Serious Mass option above. Instead, consider taking advantage of the ongoing MyProtein sitewide sale event. Using code SAVE at checkout, you can knock 40% off purchases of $30, 45% off $60 and 50% off purchases of $90 or more, including its popular Impact Whey protein powder.

Hit up our sports and fitness deal hub for even more offers and be sure to check out Amazon’s new Halo fitness tracker while you’re at it.

More on Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass:

  • Vitamin C, Zinc and Vitamin D Provide Immune Support along with Vitamin E
  • Packaging may vary – New look, with the same trusted Quality!
  • High Calorie Weight Gainer: 1,250 Calories per 2-Scoop Serving
  • 50 Grams of Protein per Serving. Over 250 Grams of Carbohydrates per Serving
  • Over 250 Grams of Carbohydrates per Serving

