Amazon’s #1 best-selling 50-pack of reusable cable ties drops to just $4

VCZHS Dynamics (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 50-pack of its Reusable Velcro Ties for $3.99 Prime shipped when you use the code ABCD3333 at checkout. Down from $8, today’s deal saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever used a zip tie and then had to cut it to redo the cables it was holding, then you know the frustration and feeling of annoyance that comes with that. These reusable cable ties are made from hook-and-loop velcro and can be opened and closed multiple times, allowing you to easily add extra cables to an existing bundle without having to break out new ties. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you prefer zip ties, this 100-pack of 4-inch ties is available for $1.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. While these are single-use only, you’ll get double the amount of organizing capability as today’s lead deal offers, since it has 100 ties instead of 50.

While cleaning up your desk, be sure that you’re ready to repair anything by picking up ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit. It’s on sale for $22 Prime shipped right now, saving you $15 from its regular going rate.

Reusable Velcro Tie features:

Made from fabric material with hook & loop attachments, Reusable, durable, flexible fabric material, Detachable design is convenient to use.

Each cable ties fastening Tie is 6 in length and 0.7 inches in width. Include an eye hole in the tail allowing the tie to be attached to a cable or hung from a hook. Multiple ties can be attached together to form one longer tie.

Cord organizer simply wrap around the cable and attach the magic tape, then the job is done. It’s so simple and easy to use. It is much better than plastic cable ties and you do not need to trim it. Gather them together , wrap the durable cable wraps around them tightly. The cable wrap opens and closes easily and quickly so you can add or remove cables.

