Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is back! Save extra 30% off already-reduced styles

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes an extra 30% off all sale styles with code SPF30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. With fall quickly approaching the men’s Flager Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover is a must-have from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $66 and originally was priced at $138. This pullover is available in five versatile color options and was designed for comfort. It’s infused with stretch, sweat-wicking, as well as quick-drying. This is a great option for running, golfing, or everyday events. Plus, it would look awesome layered under a vest or jacket. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to take a look at our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

