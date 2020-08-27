Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is back! Save extra 30% off already-reduced styles

- Aug. 27th 2020 12:52 pm ET

0

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes an extra 30% off all sale styles with code SPF30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. With fall quickly approaching the men’s Flager Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover is a must-have from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $66 and originally was priced at $138. This pullover is available in five versatile color options and was designed for comfort. It’s infused with stretch, sweat-wicking, as well as quick-drying. This is a great option for running, golfing, or everyday events. Plus, it would look awesome layered under a vest or jacket. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to take a look at our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines

About the Author