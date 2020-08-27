See it all with WOWTAC’s 3,650-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at under $40

AtacticalDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WOWTAC A5 3,650-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $39.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s deal saves you 20% and beats our last mention by $0.01 for a new all-time low. You’ll find that this flashlight offers up to 3,650-lumens of brightness, which will easily light up any scene. There are multiple lighting modes here, including low, medium, high, turbo, strobe, and more. The waterproof design means you can use it in any weather condition, and the rechargeable battery delivers up to 46-hours of light on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact, but still want to keep the rechargeability that today’s lead deal offers? OLIGHT’s I1R 2 EOS is the perfect flashlight for you. It offers up to 150-lumens of brightness, which pales in comparison to today’s lead deal. But, when you’re in a pinch, this mini flashlight will brighten any situation. At $15 Prime shipped, this belongs in everyone’s EDC bag.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it twice. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS it perfect for those on a tighter budget.

WOWTAC A5 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

EXTREME OUTPUT: Powered by a CREE XHP 70 LED the A5 produces up to 3650 lumens with a beam distance of 767 ft / 234 m. Floodlight design creates a wide and balanced beam spill.

RECHARGEABLE: Powered by a rechargeable 5000mAh 26650 cell, A5 features Built-In 2A USB charging and a battery level indicator so you know when it’s time to top up. ( Battery and charging cable included )

EASY TO USE – One side button switch design provides easy one hand operation to cycle through brightness levels, and single click for the light on/off so you have complete control of the output, excellent for law enforcement and security officers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!