Zinus bed frame, mattress, and topper deals start at $31 on Amazon

- Aug. 27th 2020 4:53 pm ET

From $31
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a wide variety of Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers priced from $31. Our favorite from the bunch is Zinus’ 12-inch White Queen Bed Frame for $67.81 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic bed frame features a “strong and durable” design thanks to steel slat mattress support. Underneath you’ll find 11-inches of storage space, allowing you to easily free up some drawer and closet space. No tools are required during assembly, helping ensure it can be set up with minimal effort. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals priced from $31.

More Zinus bedding deals:

Want to also refresh your living room? If so, have a look at the discount we just spotted on Walker Edison’s 70-inch TV Console. The price has fallen by $60, allowing you to scoop it up for $159. It measures 70-inches wide and can uphold 250-pounds, making it a solid choice for 75-inch or larger TVs.

Zinus 12-inch White Queen Bed Frame features:

  • Strong and durable Steel slat mattress support with 11 inches of under bed storage space
  • Easy assembly, no tools required. Complete mattress support system, no box Spring needed
  • Headboard and footboard keep your mattress in place
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use
  • Worry free 5 year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $31
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus

About the Author