Walker Edison’s expansive 70-inch TV Console strikes $159 (Reg. $219)

- Aug. 27th 2020 4:24 pm ET

$159
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 70-inch TV Console for $159 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $9. If you own or plan to buy a large television, this expansive TV console is worthy of your consideration. It spans 70-inches and supports 250-pounds, making it a solid choice for something as big as Samsung’s 75-inch 8K offering. Owners will find adjustable shelving throughout and pre-drilled cable management holes allow you to easily run cords anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your living room’s seating? We’ve got a nice selection of discounted Amazon Rivet sofas, loveseats, and more. Pricing starts as low as $101, ensuring there’s an affordable solution for almost any budget.

Once you’ve got your fix of watching TV or playing video games, it may be time to get some exercise. Thankfully this Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike has fallen to $150. This deal offers $80 in savings, making now a more than ideal time to strike.

Walker Edison 70-inch TV Console features:

  • Stylish, contemporary design | Rich, textured finish
  • Console dimensions – 70” L x 16” W x 24” H | Shelves dimensions (each) – 14” D x 20” W x 7.87” H | Under cabinet clearance – Approximate 2” | Flat-panel TVs up to – 70” | Item weight – 80 lbs. | Weight limit – 250 lbs.
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$159
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author