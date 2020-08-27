Walker Edison’s expansive 70-inch TV Console strikes $159 (Reg. $219)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 70-inch TV Console for $159 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $9. If you own or plan to buy a large television, this expansive TV console is worthy of your consideration. It spans 70-inches and supports 250-pounds, making it a solid choice for something as big as Samsung’s 75-inch 8K offering. Owners will find adjustable shelving throughout and pre-drilled cable management holes allow you to easily run cords anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Walker Edison 70-inch TV Console features:

Stylish, contemporary design | Rich, textured finish

Console dimensions – 70” L x 16” W x 24” H | Shelves dimensions (each) – 14” D x 20” W x 7.87” H | Under cabinet clearance – Approximate 2” | Flat-panel TVs up to – 70” | Item weight – 80 lbs. | Weight limit – 250 lbs.

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

