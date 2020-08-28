Amazon’s massive Osprey bag sale slashes up to 30% off more than 100 styles

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted over 100 discounts on Osprey bags that take up to 30% off. Our favorite is Osprey’s Transporter 40 Duffel Bag at $81.95 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in years. This large duffel bag is comprised of a “durable, TPU-coated fabric” that’s ready to withstand bumps, scuffs, weather, and more. Not only can it be hauled like a duffel, a contoured harness and yoke are stowed inside, allowing you to quickly convert this bag into a backpack. Inside you’ll find 40-liters of storage, ensuring you can potentially haul enough gear to last you for weeks to come. When empty, this Osprey offering weighs in at just 2.7-pounds. Rated 4/7/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Osprey bags on sale.

More Osprey bags on sale:

No matter which bag you snag, stowing a Kershaw Natrix or Husker Knife inside is bound to come in handy. With pricing that starts as low as $26, there’s a good chance that today’s savings will entirely cover this purchase. Both of these look fantastic and routinely sell for up to $60, making now an excellent time to scoop one up.

Osprey Transporter 40 Duffel Bag features:

Durable, TPU-coated fabric and burly hardware provide incredible abrasion and weather resistance to protect your gear

Stowaway contoured harness and yoke for comfortable backpack carry

Large, lockable U-zip access to main compartment

Internal zippered mesh side panel pocket

Included shoulder strap for messenger-style carry

Overall dimensions – 40L at 2.7 lbs (20.9H x 12.2W x 10.6D in.)

