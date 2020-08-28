Amazon’s massive Osprey bag sale slashes up to 30% off more than 100 styles

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted over 100 discounts on Osprey bags that take up to 30% off. Our favorite is Osprey’s Transporter 40 Duffel Bag at $81.95 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in years. This large duffel bag is comprised of a “durable, TPU-coated fabric” that’s ready to withstand bumps, scuffs, weather, and more. Not only can it be hauled like a duffel, a contoured harness and yoke are stowed inside, allowing you to quickly convert this bag into a backpack. Inside you’ll find 40-liters of storage, ensuring you can potentially haul enough gear to last you for weeks to come. When empty, this Osprey offering weighs in at just 2.7-pounds. Rated 4/7/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Osprey bags on sale.
More Osprey bags on sale:
- Transporter Roll Top Backpack: $93 (Reg. $125)
- Questa Laptop Backpack: $67 (Reg. $90)
- Aphelia Laptop Backpack: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Talon 6 Lumbar Hiking Pack: $56 (Reg. $75)
- Tempest 6 Lumbar Hiking Pack: $56 (Reg. $75)
- Quasar Laptop Backpack: $67 (Reg. $90)
- Tempest 9 Hiking Backpack: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Axis Laptop Backpack: $56 (Reg. $75)
- Centauri Laptop Backpack: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Talon 22 Hiking Backpack: $82 (Reg. $120)
- Tempest 20 Hiking Backpack: $82 (Reg. $120)
- Transporter 65 Travel Duffel Bag: $105 (Reg. $140)
- Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack: $120 (Reg. $160)
- Fairview 40 Travel Backpack: $120 (Reg. $160)
- Apogee Laptop Backpack: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Talon 33 Hiking Backpack: $105 (Reg. $140)
Osprey Transporter 40 Duffel Bag features:
- Durable, TPU-coated fabric and burly hardware provide incredible abrasion and weather resistance to protect your gear
- Stowaway contoured harness and yoke for comfortable backpack carry
- Large, lockable U-zip access to main compartment
- Internal zippered mesh side panel pocket
- Included shoulder strap for messenger-style carry
- Overall dimensions – 40L at 2.7 lbs (20.9H x 12.2W x 10.6D in.)
