Apeman’s 1080p mini dash cam should be in every car at under $28

YANTN US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Apeman 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $27.98 shipped with the code 4U6NMTVG at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera offers high-definition 1080p recording, which delivers crisp video of license plates and more with ease. The 170-degree field-of-view ensures that the entire road ahead is captured. Also, there’s built-in motion-detection that starts recording video even if your car is off, should the dash camera sense a crash or other disturbance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Aukey’s #1 best-selling dash camera is also a great choice. For $26 shipped on Amazon, it delivers 1080p recording and a similar motion-sensing setup. It offers a more compact design than today’s deal, even. But, the overall sensor isn’t quite as high-end meaning that the quality might be slightly less here.

Regardless of which you choose, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. For just $7.50 Prime shipped it delivers ample storage for your dash camera. Plus, the included adapter makes it super simple to transfer footage from your dash cam to computer.

Apeman 1080p Mini Dash Cam features:

SELF DEVELOPMENT & BRAND NEW DESIGN – C420 continues the lightweight, mini design of the previous version; it can be perfectly hidden behind the rear mirror. The appearance, texture and the upgrade of the button make the product feel more comfortable; the operation is still simple and friendly to new users.

