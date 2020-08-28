Merrell’s Labor Day Event offers up to 40% off hiking shoes, apparel, more

The Merrell Labor Day Sale is here and offering up to 40% off popular styles of shoes, apparel, and accessories to get you outdoors. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hydrotrekker Synthetic Sieve Hiking Shoes. They’re currently on sale for $80, which is $20 off the going rate. This style is waterproof and cushioned to promote comfort. It also has a supportive design and a foam midsole to help you perform your best. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Merrell customers. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 70% off jackets, pullover, vests, and more.

