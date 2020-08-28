Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, more

- Aug. 28th 2020 10:30 am ET

Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off apparel, accessories, and gear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $281 and originally was priced at $375. This jacket is highly packable, which is great for traveling or storing away when camping or hiking. It also has down insulation to keep you warm and large zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s available in two versatile color options and a women’s style that’s marked down from $162. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Columbia’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

