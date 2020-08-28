Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, more

Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off apparel, accessories, and gear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $281 and originally was priced at $375. This jacket is highly packable, which is great for traveling or storing away when camping or hiking. It also has down insulation to keep you warm and large zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s available in two versatile color options and a women’s style that’s marked down from $162. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Columbia’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket $281 (Orig. $375)
- Chockstone Alpine Pants $98 (Orig. $130)
- Wicked Tech Long Sleeve Shirt $27 (Orig. $45)
- Kor Preshell Pullover $50 (Orig. $100)
- Ghee Hoody $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Monkey Fleece Hoody $113 (Orig. $150)
- Kor Preshell Hoody $65 (Orig. $130)
- Super/DS Stretchdown Jacket $206 (Orig. $275)
- All Day Favorite Tights $64 (Orig. $85)
- Super Hybrid Vest $150 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
