Columbia takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $15 during its Labor Day Sale

Columbia’s Labor Day Sale is live and offering 25% off sitewide including popular jackets, shorts, footwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s PFG Tamiami II Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down from $24. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $40. Its available in an array of fun color options and is sweat-wicking. It’s also has vented slots for comfort and has UPF 50 sun protection. This is a useful shirt for sports, especially fishing, with stretch material and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or khakis alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off all loungewear.

