Turn your iPad into a monitor with Sidecar + this gooseneck mount at $13

- Aug. 28th 2020 2:29 pm ET

0

EasyAcc.A Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck Tablet Mount for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code 3IODJ36O at checkout. Down 50% from its regular going rate, today’s deal saves you $13 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months. macOS Catalina brings with it the ability to use Sidecar, a feature that transforms your iPad into a secondary display. Using this mount, you can easily uphold your tablet at eye-level, making it super simple to carry around a portable second monitor when traveling. Just use the included table clamp to secure it to your desk and the tablet portion can support devices with up to 10.6-inch displays. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need a gooseneck mount that offers a 40-inch reach, opt for this desktop-based tablet holder at $8 Prime shipped. It folds flat and is super easy to transport. It has multiple angles that can be easily adjusted, ensuring that your iPad or other tablet is held just right.

In need of an iPad or Mac to take proper advantage of Sidecar? Well, today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Apple’s products on sale. The items here are refurbished but include warranties, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. Be sure to swing by our coverage of the sale to get more information as to what your next computer or tablet will be.

EasyAcc Gooseneck Tablet Mount features:

Smooth silicone skin increases the friction between hands and hose, making it easy to twist. The inside of arm is made of flexible magnalium alloy to get more stability. Spiral-structured clamp with flexible silicone pad ensures a tight fix without scratching the clamping area. Gooseneck holder makes you sit or lie down comfortably to enjoy videos and casual moments, total release hands. Please attention➤➤➤This stand can only support machines that weigh less than 700g!!!

