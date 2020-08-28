Streamline your entry with one of Walker Edison’s benches, pricing from $124

- Aug. 28th 2020 4:50 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve found a variety of Walker Edition benches discounted as low as $124. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Industrial Entryway Bench for $123.88 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and the first price drop we’ve tracked. This fashionable bench measures 48-inches wide and boasts a shoe rack underneath. Alongside of this you’ll also find a couple of shelves perfect for storing additional shoes, winter garments, and more. It’s spacious enough to comfortably seat two adults with plenty of room to spare. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Walker Edison benches on sale.

More Walker Edison benches:

Now that you’ve upgrade the entryway, you may want to consider grabbing Walker Edison’s expansive 70-inch TV Console. It’s ripe for the picking at $159, which happens to be $60 off typical Amazon pricing. An extra-wide design allows it to easily accommodate televisions that measure 75-inches or so.

Walker Edison Industrial Entryway Bench features:

You’ll be putting your best foot forward when you place this 48” Entry bench with a shoe rack at the entrance of your home. Not only does it have enough bench space to seat two adults comfortably, but it can also house several pairs of shoes thanks to the angled metal shoe rack and the adjustable storage shelf on one side of the unit. This industrial style storage bench is finished with a melamine coat to increase its durability and create a moisture resistant layer.

