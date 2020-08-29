Ostrer’s French door convection oven + toasters start at $150, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Oster French Door Countertop Ovens from $150. Our favorite is the Single Pull Digital Control Toaster + Convection oven at $149.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since 2018 and is the lowest available. This countertop oven is great if you don’t have a full-sized oven at your disposal. It can both cook convection and toast, giving it a dual-function design. The two French doors open with a single pull, allowing you to fit wide objects in with ease. The extra-large interior can fit up to two 16-inch pizzas, giving you enough room to feed the entire family. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the countertop ovens on sale here.

If you don’t need the extra-large design of today’s lead deal, or the French door build, Oster has a model that could suit your needs for just $120 shipped. This 1500W convection/toaster oven offers a familiar design and feature set that you’ve come to expect from countertop cookers. It can fit up to 18-slices of bread, which is more than enough to make toast for the entire family.

Looking for an entirely different feature set? Well, the Ninja Air Fryer is available for just $100 shipped. Instead of convection cooking or toasting, this model air frys, delivering a crispy taste that we all know and love, but with a lot less oil and fat. Great for making wings, fries, chicken, and more, every kitchen should have an air fryer in it.

Oster French Door Convection Oven features:

Single door pull opens both doors with 1 hand ease and convenience

Digital controls provide precise cooking time and temperature to take the guesswork out of cooking

Turbo convection baking technology cooks faster and browns more evenly

Two racks provide maximum cooking flexibility; This oven control allows you to slowly cook your food at a preset temperature of 150°F for an adjustable time of upto 6 hours

