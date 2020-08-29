Ostrer’s French door convection oven + toasters start at $150, today only

- Aug. 29th 2020 9:39 am ET

From $150
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Oster French Door Countertop Ovens from $150. Our favorite is the Single Pull Digital Control Toaster + Convection oven at $149.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since 2018 and is the lowest available. This countertop oven is great if you don’t have a full-sized oven at your disposal. It can both cook convection and toast, giving it a dual-function design. The two French doors open with a single pull, allowing you to fit wide objects in with ease. The extra-large interior can fit up to two 16-inch pizzas, giving you enough room to feed the entire family. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the countertop ovens on sale here.

If you don’t need the extra-large design of today’s lead deal, or the French door build, Oster has a model that could suit your needs for just $120 shipped. This 1500W convection/toaster oven offers a familiar design and feature set that you’ve come to expect from countertop cookers. It can fit up to 18-slices of bread, which is more than enough to make toast for the entire family.

Looking for an entirely different feature set? Well, the Ninja Air Fryer is available for just $100 shipped. Instead of convection cooking or toasting, this model air frys, delivering a crispy taste that we all know and love, but with a lot less oil and fat. Great for making wings, fries, chicken, and more, every kitchen should have an air fryer in it.

Oster French Door Convection Oven features:

  • Single door pull opens both doors with 1 hand ease and convenience
  • Digital controls provide precise cooking time and temperature to take the guesswork out of cooking
  • Turbo convection baking technology cooks faster and browns more evenly
  • Two racks provide maximum cooking flexibility; This oven control allows you to slowly cook your food at a preset temperature of 150°F for an adjustable time of upto 6 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oster

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide