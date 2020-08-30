Amazon Echo Buds return to all-time low at $90 (Save $40), more from $17.50

Amazon is launching a new sale on its lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers and more today, with prices starting at $17.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on its true wireless Echo buds for $89.99. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, is only the second time we’ve seen them on sale, and matches the all-time low from January. Featuring hands-free access to Alexa, Amazon’s new earbuds deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose drivers. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 20 with the included case. Plus, built-in touch controls can summon native voice assistants on your smartphone like Siri or Google Assistant. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 9,600 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for additional deals.

Notable Alexa deals:

Once you’ve gotten the Echo upgrade taken care of, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for more. There are plenty of other offers live right now for expanding your Alexa setup, as well as devices compatible with Siri, Assistant, and more.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

