Take up to $380 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE for a limited time

B&H is currently taking up to $380 off previous-generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular models. You can find a variety of configurations available starting with 64GB and up. Deals start at $799 with free shipping for all. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro offers a 12.9-inch Retina display alongside a number of other notable features backed by an A12X Bionic Chip. You’ll be able to count on Face ID, dual 7 and 12MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil, as well. If you’re not ready to spend on the 2020 models, you’ll find many of the same features here at a notable discount.

Make sure to jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals across the ecosystem. We currently have markdowns on various Macs, accessories, and much more. You can see the entire selection of offers right here.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!