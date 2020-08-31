Backcountry’s Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more

Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you’re on the hunt for a fall layering piece, The North Face Gordon Pullover for men can be worn year-round. It’s currently on sale for just $53 and originally was priced at $89. This sweatshirt is great for end of the summer bonfires but is also great to layer during winter sports. It’s also available in a wide array of color options and has a stylish, contrasting logo on the front. Better yet, it has three pockets for storage and is sweat-wicking to promote comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry.
Our top picks for men include:
- SMITH Highwire Chromapop Sunglasses $93 (Orig. $169)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest $74 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Gordon Pullover $53 (Orig. $89)
- Helly Hansen Vanern Midlayer $107 (Orig. $165)
- Arc’teryx Atom LT Insulated Vest $123 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Backcountry Daintree Rain Jacket $75 (Orig. $100)
- The North Face Shipler Anorack $49 (Orig. $89)
- Outdoor Research Hybrid Jacket $119 (Orig. $159)
- The North Face Osito 1/4 Pullover $49 (Orig. $89)
- Patagonia Lightweight Better Sweater $89 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 70% off jackets, pullover, vests, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!