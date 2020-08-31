Backcountry’s Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more

Aug. 31st 2020

Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you’re on the hunt for a fall layering piece, The North Face Gordon Pullover for men can be worn year-round. It’s currently on sale for just $53 and originally was priced at $89. This sweatshirt is great for end of the summer bonfires but is also great to layer during winter sports. It’s also available in a wide array of color options and has a stylish, contrasting logo on the front. Better yet, it has three pockets for storage and is sweat-wicking to promote comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 70% off jackets, pullover, vests, and more.

