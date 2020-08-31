De’Longhi Tower Heater and Dyson Pure Hot + Cool dive as low as $68 at Amazon

- Aug. 31st 2020 2:00 pm ET

From $68
Amazon is offering the De’Longhi 1500-Watt Ceramic Tower Heater for $67.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Today’s offer is $32 off recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $15. This stylish unit boasts 5,120 BTUs of power for a fast and reliable heating experience. In the event that this heater accidentally gets tipped, it will automatically shut off. A built-in thermostat makes it a cinch to set and forget your desired temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another related deal.

We’ve also spotted Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $399.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since March. This Dyson all-in-one can not only heat and cool your space, it also purifies the air, removing allergens from pets, dust, pollen, and more. As you’d expect, this offering bears the premium look we’ve grown accustomed to across the company’s lineup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of Dyson, did you see today’s roundup of eBay’s latest sale? If not, head over to find out how you can take an extra 25% off various brands. The HP01 unit isn’t available there, but plenty of vacuums and fans are ripe for the picking. Swing by to see which discount is calling your name.

De’Longhi 1500W Ceramic Tower Heater features:

  • Instant Warmth Packs 1500 watts (5120 BTUs) of power for instant personal heating
  • Automatically Saves Energy ECO function automatically adjusts heat and power settings for the most comfortable and economical warmth
  • Peace of Mind Featuring a thermal shutoff to prevent overheating and an internal tip-over switch that automatically turns the unit off if it falls ove

From $68
