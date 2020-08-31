Save an extra 25% on WORX, Dyson, Hasbro, and more in eBay’s latest sale

eBay is launching an extra 25% off sale today on a selection of notable brands like WORX, Hasbro, Dyson, Samsonite, and more when code PARTYFOR25 has been applied at checkout. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is on the WORX WG930.2 20V PowerShare String Trimmer and Blower at $117.45 shipped via WORX’s official storefront. Typically fetching $180 at Amazon, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This combo kit includes both an electric string trimmer and turbine blower, as well as a charging dock and two interchangeable 20V batteries. With fall weather around the corner, this kit will help you tidy up your yard while tackling leaf cleanup and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers. Head below for additional top picks from the sale.

For a closer look at everything eligible for today’s promotion, be sure to head over to this landing page. And then don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to secure the savings.

Other standouts at eBay include:

WORX PowerShare String Trimmer and Blower features:

Get ready for the compliments when the neighbors start noticing how nice your lawn has been since you got the Worx 20V Grass Trimmer & Blower combo kit. The GT Revolution 3-in-1 trimmer, in-line wheeled edger, and mini-mower is a professional-quality lawncare tool that will almost instantly improve your home’s curb appeal. And the TURBINE Blower is designed after an actual jet engine.

