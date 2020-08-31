After seeing some Star Wars options come available a few months back, Sony has now decided to offer up some free video call backgrounds of its own. More specifically, we are talking about backgrounds featuring images from its biggest and most gorgeous intellectual properties like The Last of Us Part II, the eye-popping Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, and even some classic games. Head below for a closer look.

Free video call backgrounds from Sony:

While it might feel as though the demand for Zoom calls and the like has dwindled somewhat, huge swathes of folks are still relying on remote communication to conduct business, virtually visit friends and family members, and more. If you or someone you know falls into these categories, head below for more details on the new PlayStation and very much free video call backgrounds from Sony. Sure, you could just download any image from the internet to use. But this is a bunch of high-quality art made specifically by the incredibly talented folks at Sony’s first-party development houses, all curated into one handy collection.

Taking to its official PlayStation Blog today, Sony has curated a “gallery of dazzling imagery” from its most talented development studios, including Sucker Punch Productions, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Santa Monica Studio. That’s on top of images from newer titles like Death Stranding and smaller experiences like Concrete Genie, as well as nostalgic visuals from Team Ico’s beloved classics, Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.

The list of games represented here doesn’t end there and also include sports titles, Ratchet & Clank, Uncharted, Little Big Planet, and more. Everything is entirely free with no strings attached. Simply head over to this landing page and click on any of the images to load up a high-resolution version. A simple right-click and Save As is all you’ll need to download these backgrounds to your device and use them in video call services that support custom backgrounds.

You can browse through all of the free video call backgrounds from PlayStation right here.

More details from Sony:

