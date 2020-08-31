GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter has a 15W USB-C port at $60 (40% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 15W USB-C 2000A Portable Car Jump Starter (GP2000) for $59.99 shipped with the code 8493ZE8P and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’re saving 60% from its normal price here, with today’s deal matching our last mention and the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this portable jump starter does more than power your car should its battery die. The large 2000A capacity can give vehicles with up to a 10L gas or 7L diesel engine a boost, while the built-in 15W USB-C Power Delivery port can easily recharge your iPad or iPhone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for this 500A portable jump starter at $50 shipped on Amazon. While it is 75% below the amperage of today’s lead deal, it can still jump-start a vehicle with up to a 5L gas engine, making it a great option for many.

Keep your battery charged when opting for the AmazonBasics 12V/2A Battery Charger. It doesn’t have the capability of jump-starting your vehicle, but it’ll prevent the battery from running dead, making it a worthwhile investment if you have a car that doesn’t get driven often, especially since it’s just $29 shipped.

GOOLOO USB-C Car Jump Starter features:

[Powerful and Reliable] – It provide instant current, without the need for a donor vehicle. You can start your vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L diesel), Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting in just a few minutes.

[Power Delivery 15W Type C Input and Output]: Supports USB type-C charging (5V/3A); you can use it to charge your other devices or charge the jump starter itself.

[Quick Charging Output]: The Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports can be used to charge virtually any USB powered device at lightning speed, such as smartphones, tablets, GPS, camera, kindle and more.

