Amazon’s #1 best-selling GoPro accessory kit gets a 60% discount to $11

- Aug. 31st 2020 4:39 pm ET

0

SmilePowo (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 51-in-1 GoPro/Action Camera Accessory Kit for $11.20 Prime shipped with the code DSGDPYYB at checkout. Down 60% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Compatible with most action cameras, including GoPro, this accessory kit has just about everything you could need. From straps to mounts, floating handles, a selfie stick, and more, this will become your go-to every time you pull out an action camera. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Given everything this accessory kit comes with, you’ll still need to pick up a few extra pieces to finish up your action camera setup. Something everyone should have is a tempered glass protector on all displays and lenses. This 6-pack delivers two pieces of tempered glass for the back screen, two for the lens, and two for the front display for just $11 Prime shipped.

Speaking of GoPro, did you hear the rumors? The Hero9 is just around the corner, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it all in one place. From information on the front display to the price, lens, and much more, it’s all right here in our leak coverage.

SmilePowo GoPro Accessory Kit features:

Wrist strap (with 360 degree power clips), car suction cup mount, head strap, chest mount, tripod, selfie and floating handle grip can freindly connect your sport action camera like FOR GoPro Hero 8 7 6 5 4 3/3+ 2 1 Black, FOR GoPro Max Black, 2018 Session Fusion Silver White and more. FOR The GoPro accessory kits can make it easier to capture immersive video and photo, and protect your camera stabler and saf

