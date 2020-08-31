Home Depot’s Pro Buy of the Week takes up to 50% garage storage and tools

This week only, as part of its Pro Special Buys, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off tools, garage storage, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. Our top pick is the Husky 28-inch Cabinet for $305.49. Regularly $400 and originally as much as $470, today’s deal drops from our previous mention of $325. This sleek cabinet arrives with a matte black design and 5-drawers, along with a worktop. It’s a great way to add some storage and space to tackle various tasks without adding too much bulk. Not to mention it will match your other Husky garage storage products if you’re already in that ecosystem. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Ryobi Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this page for more details and price drops. This sale runs through the week but inventory isn’t guaranteed, so be sure to jump on anything that catches your eye.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Husky Garage Storage features:

Both feet and casters are available with easy switch steps

Total product weight: 224lbs

This item is pre-assembled

Loading capacity up to 1100 lbs.

120 lbs. loading capacity for top drawer, 200 lbs. for shallowest drawer

Dimension: 28 in. W x 21.5 in. D x 36 in.H

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!