Kingston, WD, + Seagate storage solutions plunge as low as $20 at Amazon

- Aug. 31st 2020 12:39 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted various Kingston, Western Digital, and Seagate storage solutions discounted as low as $20. Our favorite is the Kingston 120GB A400 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $1. While the storage capacity of this drive may be on the smaller side, it’s still a great pick for speeding up your operating system thanks to its fast, solid-state design. It’s also a safer way to store important files as it kicks moving parts to the curb, paving the way towards reduced chances of mechanical failure. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more storage deals.

More storage deals:

No matter which option you end up picking, you might want to consider upgrading your office with Sauder’s All-in-One Sit/Stand Desk. This weekend we spotted a discount that brings it down to a new Amazon low at $55 off. Owners will be able to easily adjust its height between 29.5- to 43.25-inches, ensuring it’ll be a suitable option for most.

Kingston 120GB A400 2.5-inch Internal SSD features:

  • Fast start up, loading and file transfers
  • More reliable and durable than a hard drive
  • Multiple capacities with space for applications or a hard drive replacement

