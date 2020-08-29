Sauder’s All-in-One Sit/Stand Desk strikes new Amazon low of $307.50 ($55 off)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Via Sit Stand Desk for $307.69 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $38. If you’ve been stir-crazy during work hours, a standing desk may help put some of that unrest to bed. This standout solution from Sauder features an all-in-one design adjusts from 29.5- to 43.25-inches in height. The melamine material used along the top is heat-, stain- and scratch-resistant, delivering an appearance that’s bound to look great for years to come. Built-in cable management aims to help keep your setup free from clutter. Rated 4/5 stars.

The deal above is far from the only furniture discount we’ve found recently. Right now you can grab one of Walker Edison’s benches for as little as $124. These set out to streamline an entryway, providing you with both storage and seating. Our favorite from the bunch measures 48-inches wide and boasts a shoe rack underneath.

If your bedding has seen better days, now’s an excellent time to peruse our fresh roundup of Zinus bed frame, mattress, and topper deals. Believe it or not, pricing starts at just $31 and each discount is readily available on Amazon. Be sure to peek at the sale before prices return to normal.

Sauder Via Sit Stand Desk features:

Get the improved health benefits and increased productivity with the sit/stand desk

Patent-pending pneumatic mechanism provides effortless and infinite adjustment from 29 ½” to 43 ¼” – perfect for any stature or working position

Melamine top is heat, stain and scratch-resistant

Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home

Cord management to keep your cord clutter neatly contained

