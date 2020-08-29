Sauder’s All-in-One Sit/Stand Desk strikes new Amazon low of $307.50 ($55 off)

- Aug. 29th 2020 9:22 am ET

Save $55
0

Amazon is offering the Sauder Via Sit Stand Desk for $307.69 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $38. If you’ve been stir-crazy during work hours, a standing desk may help put some of that unrest to bed. This standout solution from Sauder features an all-in-one design adjusts from 29.5- to 43.25-inches in height. The melamine material used along the top is heat-, stain- and scratch-resistant, delivering an appearance that’s bound to look great for years to come. Built-in cable management aims to help keep your setup free from clutter. Rated 4/5 stars.

The deal above is far from the only furniture discount we’ve found recently. Right now you can grab one of Walker Edison’s benches for as little as $124. These set out to streamline an entryway, providing you with both storage and seating. Our favorite from the bunch measures 48-inches wide and boasts a shoe rack underneath.

If your bedding has seen better days, now’s an excellent time to peruse our fresh roundup of Zinus bed frame, mattress, and topper deals. Believe it or not, pricing starts at just $31 and each discount is readily available on Amazon. Be sure to peek at the sale before prices return to normal.

Sauder Via Sit Stand Desk features:

  • Get the improved health benefits and increased productivity with the sit/stand desk
  • Patent-pending pneumatic mechanism provides effortless and infinite adjustment from 29 ½” to 43 ¼” – perfect for any stature or working position
  • Melamine top is heat, stain and scratch-resistant
  • Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home
  • Cord management to keep your cord clutter neatly contained

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $55
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sauder

About the Author