Macy’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, Levi’s, Columbia, more

- Aug. 31st 2020 9:58 am ET

Macy’s kicks off its Labor Day Sale with 25 to 60% off top brands including Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $126. These boots will become a go-to in your wardrobe and can easily be dressed up or down. This style is great to pair with jeans for casual outings or slacks when having a business meeting. They’re also cushioned for comfort and the leather exterior adds a polished touch to any outfit. Better yet, you can find them in two color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or check out our fashion guide with sales from L.L. Bean, Columbia, and more.

