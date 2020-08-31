Work Sharp’s knife + tool sharpener drops to lowest price in years at $53.50

Amazon is offering the Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener for $53.50 shipped. Down from its $70 list price and $66 going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and beats our last mention by $1. If you’re wanting to keep a pocket knife, kitchen knife, or scissors sharp, this is a fantastic option. There’s a spot for 50-degree bevel knives (both sides), 65-degree scissors, and even serrated blades. Given that this sharpener is essentially just a spinning belt sander, it can even be used handheld to sharpen your edge tools like axes and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This knife sharpener is great for more limited usage. Offering three stages of sharpening, it’s not really built to use with scissors or other blades. Coming in at $18 Prime shipped, you’ll save quite a bit over today’s lead deal, but lose out on some key functionality.

However, picking up the Lansky Blademedic is another great choice. It has a section for carbide and ceramic sharpening, as well as serrated and a diamond tapered section, for a wide array of features. Coming in at under $10 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that every knife owner should make.

Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener features:

Sharpen every knife you own like a pro quickly, easily and with repeatable, consistent results. Creates the sharpest blades you’ve ever had! Easily Replaceable Abrasive Grit Belts. Comes with premium abrasive belts to meet all your sharpening needs: Coarse (P80), Medium (P220) and Fine (6000). Abrasive belts won’t burn or damage blade steel during sharpening.

