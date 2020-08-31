YI’s 1080p dash camera offers color night vision at $60 shipped

Best Buy is offering the Yi Nightscape Dash Cam for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $80 list price and $70 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is within $10 of our last mention and is the best available. Offering color night vision, this dash camera is built to capture high-quality recordings both day or night. You’ll find 1080p video capabilities here, which offers a crisp full HD resolution, ensuring that your captures are always easy to see. Best Buy also includes a 32GB microSD card here, which gives you what’s needed to store your dash camera footage with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If 32GB of storage just isn’t enough, be sure to leverage your savings to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSDCX card for $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. This ensures your dash cam has plenty of space to record drives well into the future. It comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 277,000 customers.

Do you want to move your dash camera between vehicles? This 2-pack of windshield mounts allows you to use it in three cars with ease. Coming in at just $8 Prime shipped, these are a no-brainer if you’re wanting to be more budget-conscious and use the same camera in multiple cars.

YI Nightscape Dash Cam features:

The Nightscape car dash camera is built to thrive in low light conditions. We’ve partnered with Sony to integrate their STARVIS sensor into the Nightscape dash cam. The camera is sensitive to a wider range of visible light, bordering on the near-infrared range to support filming at night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!