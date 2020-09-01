Upgrade your furniture with a 4-pack of 2-inch casters at $3.50 each

HomeproDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Decolighting 2-inch Swivel Casters for $14.39 Prime shipped with the code KCQVV9KH at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. These casters allow you to take any stationary piece of furniture and turn it into a rolling, portable unit. Whether it’s moving your workstation around in the garage or just creating a portable island for the kitchen, you’ll find support for up to 150-pounds per caster, or a total of 600-pounds for the overall piece. Included with the casters are 16 screws, 16 washers, and a screwdriver. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Step down in total weight capacity and caster size to save some cash. This 4-pack of 1.25-inch swivel casters is available for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. These casters only support 100-pounds each, or a combined total of 400-pounds. But, for smaller applications, this could be a great option for kitchen islands and other projects that aren’t quite as heavy.

If you don’t need the heavy-duty design of the casters above, picking up a 4-pack of furniture sliders might be a better choice for you. Coming in at just $10 Prime shipped, these can go under the legs of a dining room table or couch to make them super easy to slide around your room.

Decolighting 2-inch Swivel Caster features:

HIGH QUALITY DUAL LOCKING- The wheels made of the popular Non-Marking polyurethane rubber type, very quiet running, absorbs shock and vibrations. Ball bearing and dual locking bring a max loading capacity and safety.

MAX FLEXIBILITY AND SAFETY- Swivel casters rotate 360 degrees which makes turning the mating equipment possible, Is good for transporting light furniture and displays quietly and safely.

HEAVY DUTY BEARINGS- Steel structures body is extremely hard wearing and resistant to dirt, 600 lbs capacity for the pack of 4, Bearing Heavy Duty.

