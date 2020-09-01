Sprout herbs + veggies indoors with up to 33% off AeroGarden growers from $95

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for $139.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is $4 under AeroGarden direct’s competing discount and marks a new 2020 low. With fall weather now on the way, it’s a little late to be thinking about starting an outdoor garden. But if you’re hoping to grow fresh veggies and herbs indoors, this AeroGarden offering is worth a look. Harvest Elite Slim uses hydroponic growing and a 20W LED light to support up to 6-plants at a time. It has a built-in display for adjusting settings and includes a gourmet herbs seed pod kit. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below the fold for additional growers from $95.

Other AeroGarden deals include:

No matter which of the AeroGarden growers you decide on, using a portion of your savings to pick up some additional seed pod kits is always a good idea. Amazon has plenty of different options available, but the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 is an easy recommendation. It comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes as well as jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

Source organic ingredients from your kitchen with this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system. A six-pod gourmet herb seed kit is included for growing GMO-free plants, and the stainless steel soil-free base uses water for mess-free planting and harvesting. This AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system has energy-efficient LED lighting to nourish plants for photosynthesis and growth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!