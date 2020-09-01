Amazon’s Zinus and Casper bedding deals start at $145 (Up to $360 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Zinus and Casper bedding discounts up to $360 off. Our top pick is the Zinus Lottie Upholstered King Bed Frame for $225.80 shipped. That’s $54+ off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since April. This Zinus offering provides an affordable way for you to upgrade to a king-sized bed. Since the frame doesn’t require a box spring, you’ll be able to set a new mattress on top with a minimal amount of effort required. It’s sturdy and strong enough to support up to 700-pounds and its tufted, light blue design is bound to refresh your bedroom. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals below.

More bedding deals:

With a bedroom out of the way, it may be time for you to peek at the furniture roundup we put together yesterday evening. There you’ll find end tables, an entryway bench, and the list goes on. Brands there range from AmazonBasics and Novogratz to Rivet and Walker Edison. Deals are priced from $17, helping ensure there’s something in store for every budget.

Zinus Lottie Upholstered King Bed Frame features:

With its distinct square tufted headboard, the Lottie is a can’t miss centerpiece for any bedroom that doesn’t sacrifice on stability or comfort

Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.8 – 3.3 inches apart

