Furniture deals abound at Amazon with end tables, seating, and more from $17

- Aug. 31st 2020 4:56 pm ET

0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of AmazonBasics, Novogratz, Rivet, and Walker Edison furniture pieces priced from $17. Our top pick is the Novogratz Brittany Entryway Walnut Bench for $153.40 shipped. That’s $81 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish bench boasts an elegant walnut finish and mid-century modern design that’s bound to class up your space. Underneath cushioned seating you’ll find four cubbies that are great for organizing shoes, stowing winter garments, and more. Seating is strong enough to support up to 300-pounds and each cubby is ready to uphold 30-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. Continue reading to find a bunch of other furniture deals.

More furniture deals:

If the lead deal above has you strongly considering a bench for your entryway, you should swing by our recent Walker Edison roundup. There you’ll find several options priced from $124. Our top pick measures 48-inches wide and boasts a shoe rack underneath. Swing by the full list to see which solution best suits your needs.

Novogratz Brittany Entryway Walnut Bench features:

  • Made with wood veneer and real wood legs.
  • A beautiful Walnut finish pairs with its angled legs for a trendy mid-century modern feel
  • The 4 cubbies are perfect for organizing shoes or add fabric bins for concealed storage

