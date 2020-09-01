Score a new low on this motion-sensing outdoor LED light at under $16.50

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $16.44 Prime shipped with the code JESLED30 at checkout. Down from $24, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $1 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most solar lights are only powered by the sun, this model sports a dual-charging capability. The internal rechargeable battery can be run off the sun’s rays, but for days where the clouds cover the sky, just plug-in a USB battery to the microUSB port and it’ll recharge just the same. You’ll also find three functions here: off until motion is detected, dim until movement is sensed, and always dim. Of course, all three modes only turn the light on once the sun goes down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you already have the lighting outside covered but want to add a bit of flair to outdoor events, we’ve got just the thing for you to check out. This 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights is available on Amazon for just $16 Prime shipped. While they won’t provide nearly as much illumination as today’s lead deal, it’ll absolutely add some ambient lighting to your outdoor space.

Looking for ways to light up the inside of your home? Well, we recently spotted a 6-pack of 75W equivalent LED bulbs on sale. Down to $3 each, you’ll pay a collective $18 Prime shipped for these LED lights from AmazonBasics. Offering around 1,000-lumens of brightness, these are perfect for lighting up your bathroom, living room, and much more.

JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Bright White 90LEDs with total 520lumens & 2600mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery & Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. This outside solar wall pack light is able to run 4-5 nights even on a rainy day.

Sensor Mode: Stay off when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Sensor&Dim Mode: Stay on dim when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Dim Mode: Stay on dim all night. The solar lights will be on/off automatically with dust-to-dawn photocell.

This led wall light can compatible with solar powered and USB charger. Perfect for yard patio garden lighting, and it can be used for outdoor hiking camping as emergency lighting if you need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!