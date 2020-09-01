Stock up with six AmazonBasics 1,000-lumen LED Bulbs at $3 each (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the six AmazonBasics 75-Watt Equivalent Non-Dimmable LED Bulbs for $18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These affordable LED light bulbs boast a lifespan of 15,000-hours, equating to over 13-years of usage at 3-hours per day. Each one immediately provides 1000-lumens of brightness, easily distributing plenty of illumination to most spaces. The color temperature clocks in at 2700 Kelvin, yielding a soft white light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of lighting, did you spot the lamp deal we posted earlier this morning? If not, it’s a combination floor and desktop LED lamp for $36. It typically sells for $50, which equates to a savings of 28% off. Swing by the post for more details.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the all of the furniture deals that are live at Amazon right now. Yesterday evening we discovered quite a few notable discounts with pricing that starts from $17. There you’ll find end tables, seating, a storage bench, and more.

AmazonBasics 1,000-Lumen LED Bulb features:

With a life of 15,000 hours, the bulb will last over 13 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 1000 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, this bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room

