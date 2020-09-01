Stock up with six AmazonBasics 1,000-lumen LED Bulbs at $3 each (Save 20%)

- Sep. 1st 2020 11:40 am ET

$3 each
0

Amazon is offering the six AmazonBasics 75-Watt Equivalent Non-Dimmable LED Bulbs for $18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These affordable LED light bulbs boast a lifespan of 15,000-hours, equating to over 13-years of usage at 3-hours per day. Each one immediately provides 1000-lumens of brightness, easily distributing plenty of illumination to most spaces. The color temperature clocks in at 2700 Kelvin, yielding a soft white light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of lighting, did you spot the lamp deal we posted earlier this morning? If not, it’s a combination floor and desktop LED lamp for $36. It typically sells for $50, which equates to a savings of 28% off. Swing by the post for more details.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the all of the furniture deals that are live at Amazon right now. Yesterday evening we discovered quite a few notable discounts with pricing that starts from $17. There you’ll find end tables, seating, a storage bench, and more.

AmazonBasics 1,000-Lumen LED Bulb features:

  • With a life of 15,000 hours, the bulb will last over 13 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • Provides 1000 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness
  • With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, this bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$3 each
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals AmazonBasics

About the Author