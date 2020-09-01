Under Armour’s Undeniable 3.0 Backpack drops to $34 shipped at Amazon, more

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 Backpack in Graphite for $34.40 shipped. Regularly priced at $70, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and cushioned shoulder straps to promote comfort. If you’re heading back to school or need a new bag for work, this is an excellent option. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this backpack and additional deals.

You can also score Under Armour’s Freedom Boxerjock Underwear for men at $13.50. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 3-months and it’s usually priced at $19. These boxers are lightweight, sweat-wicking, and have 4-way stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry and REI Labor Day Sales that are offering up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. This is a great way to update your outdoor apparel and stock up on layering pieces for cold weather.

Under Armour’s Undeniable 3.0 Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish

Tough, abrasion-resistant bottom panel

Foam reinforced panels add protection

Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop

Water-repellent front valuables pocket to keep your stuff safe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!