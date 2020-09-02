Amazon 1-day Calphalon cookware sale up to $165 off with deals from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 29% off Calphalon cookware products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Calphalon Classic Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $194.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $320 at Amazon, today’s offer is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. This 11-piece set is constructed from hard-anodized aluminum “for fast and even heating” with tempered glass covers and stay-cool handles. Alongside the impressive 10-year warranty, this set is dishwasher-safe and you can even finish your meals off in the oven like a pro (up to 450-degrees). Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for more of today’s Calphalon Gold Box cookware deals.

If the brand name and extended 10-year coverage aren’t enough to warrant the price tag above for you, there are much more affordable options out there. While this $100 T-fal 18-piece set might not work for everyone, check out the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 11-Piece Cookware Set. Carrying stellar ratings and a $159 price tag, this set provides much of the same as today’s lead deal, but with even better ratings and lower price tag.

However, you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s Calphalon Gold Box sale for additional deals from $18. While you will find some higher-end cookware sets, there’s also some more affordable bakeware in there too.

Don’t forget about yesterday’s $540 price drop on the 7-piece All-Clad cookware set and head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Calphalon Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware:

Cookware constructed from hard-anodized aluminum for fast and even heating, and features tempered glass covers and long handle that stays cool while cooking on the stovetop

Hand wash recommended; oven-safe up to 450 degrees F; and protected by Calphalon’s 10-Year Limited Warranty

Includes 8-inch Fry Pan, 10-inch Fry Pan, 1.5-quart Sauce Pan with Cover, 2.5-quart Sauce Pan with Cover, 3-quart Sauté Pan with Cover, 5-quart Dutch Oven with Cover, 12-inch Round Griddle Pan

