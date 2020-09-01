Upgrade to a 7-piece All-Clad cookware set with lifetime warranty at $540 off

Macy’s is now offering the 7-piece All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $299.99 shipped. This Macy’s exclusive set regularly fetches closer $840 with today’s deal offering up to $540 in savings. Although you will find very similar All-Clad sets on Amazon for around $650 or so. Featuring mirror-polished 18/10 stainless steel construction, this cookware has a three-ply bonded build with an aluminum center core and ships with a lifetime warranty. The set includes a 10-inch frying pan, a 2-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered sauté pan, and a 6-quart covered stockpot with hand polished exterior. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the hand-wash only recommendation on the 15-piece AmazonBasics cookware set at $52 just wont cut it for you, check out this T-fal option. The 17-piece T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Cookware Set comes in at $180 on Amazon and is significantly larger with even better ratings. While you won’t get the lifetime warranty here, it does include a square griddle, a Dutch oven, steamer, and other pieces you won’t get in today’s lead deal.

You’ll find loads more kitchenware deals in our home goods guide including this morning’s Margaritaville Gold Box event and KitchenAid’s retro-style whistling kettle. You’ll also want to grow some fresh herbs indoors this fall for your new cookware with these AeroGarden growers at up to 33% off.

More on the Macy’s All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set :

All-Clad’s dedication to top-quality cookware is apparent in the durable mirror-polished 18/10 stainless steel construction and use of cooking highly heat conducive surfaces that don’t react with food, so you get exactly the flavors you want. Three-ply bonded design with aluminum center core clad with stainless steel. 7-piece set includes: 10″ fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered sauté pan and 6-qt. covered stockpot.

