Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender heats soup and cleans itself, now $200 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Originally $500, this model goes for $450 direct with very similar Blendtecs starting at $400+ on Amazon right now. If you’re in the market to upgrade your home kitchen blender with a professional-grade solution, this is a great option. Featuring a 3HP motor, there’s not much this thing can’t handle from meat and robust vegetables to ice and your daily smoothie. Not only does it house eight pre-set blend cycles/modes, it can also cause enough friction to heat up soups or sauces and then clean itself afterwards. Rated 4+ stars, it also ships with an 8-year warranty. More details below.

If the $100 Ninja Professional Countertop Blender is still too pricey for you, consider the 600-watt Oster Beehive Blender at $59. It carries solid ratings and will save you a small fortune over today’s Blendtec. Just don’t expect it to be able to heat soups up or 1500+ watts of blending power you’ll get with today’s lead deal.

Otherwise, just score a personal-sized Magic Bullet for $40 or this deal on the Nutri Ninja single serve blender at $59 and call it a day. And be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more of today’s best kitchenware deals.

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender:

Prepare delicious smoothies with this Blendtec Designer 650s Blender. Its 3 HP motor drives the stainless steel blade through meat, ice and vegetables easily, and the automatic blending cycles adjust the speed to match the ingredient. This Blendtec Designer blender has touch controls that let you quickly change settings as you work.

